BCWS planning slash burn in Myra Bellevue Park

Photo: BCWS file photo

BC Wildfire Service is planing to conduct a slash burn in Myra Bellevue Park.

In conjunction with BC Parks and the Okanagan Shuswap Resource District, BCWS plans to burn 200 piles of wood debris.

This burn is part of a fuels management project supporting the City of Kelowna’s community wildfire protection program.

The expected date for the project is March 21 and staff from BCWS will prepare, control and monitor the fires. Smoke and flames may be visible from Kelowna and surrounding areas.

The exact timing of the burns will depend on site, weather, venting and snow conditions. Burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, please call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.