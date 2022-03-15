Kelowna girl, 10, publishes children's book

Victoria Femia

Driven by her passion for animals, 10-year-old Dawn Marie of Kelowna, had her first book published last month telling a story about friendship and challenges.

The story idea came about when Marie was researching elephants, and when she learned they can’t jump, she and her dad thought that would make an interesting topic for a children’s book.

“The book's about an elephant who can’t jump and she wants to eat an apple and her friends are really trying to help her so she asked them how she can jump,” said Marie.

The book goes on to tell the story about how the elephant's friends continue to work together to help the elephant get up off the ground to pick the apple off the tree.

Marie’s father, Kyle Perison, says she’s always been creative and is proud of how she’s put her book together.

“She’s always loved animals, she’s always talked about, maybe becoming a vet or she could write stories and little drawings,” said Perison.

“This is something more tangible, she could see like ‘oh look what I could actually do’ something a bit more professional, so we put in the time and the work and we have this cool little book now.”

The Elephant Who Could Not Jump is available for purchase on Amazon.