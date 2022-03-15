Gonzo Okanagan Music Industry Golf Tournament & Festival returns for 2022

Photo: Facebook The headliners for the 2022 golf tournament & festival are The Washboard Union, Chris Buck and Raquel Cole.

Another music-related event is returning to the Okanagan this summer after being silenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GonzoOkanagan.com Music Industry Golf Tournament & Festival will be back at Sunset Ranch Golf Club on June 25.

“We are so excited to be returning for another incredible year – especially after all the endless, positive feedback telling us that this was the best golf tournament people had ever been to!”, says Brad Krauza, CEO of Gonzo Okanagan.

“I am extremely pleased to be contributing to MusiCounts as well as our own not-for-profit, Gonzo Fundraising Association and making both of them our beneficiaries for our 2022 fundraising event. It’s the perfect fit for our music industry golf tournament & festival, and for our community.”

MusiCounts offers several programs that support music education for youth in Canada, as well as supplying instruments to school and community-based music programs and offering scholarships to post-secondary students.

Gonzo supports local artists' development and event production.

“We want to thank Gonzo Okanagan for their support and are honoured to once again be the beneficiary of this unique event,” said Kristy Fletcher, Executive Director, MusiCounts. “The funds raised will assist us in putting instruments into the hands of children who need them most.”

What’s unique about this tournament is that participants get to hear from musical artists at every hole, plus golfers get a festival to wrap up their day of play, instead of a banquet.

This year’s headliners are The Washboard Union, Chris Buck and Raquel Cole. Several local artists will also be out on the course throughout the day.

The inaugural event in 2019 sold out in minutes.

Tickets to the golf tournament go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 18.

Tickets are $200 per person and the entry fee includes 18 holes of golf with cart, music throughout the course, the post-tournament music festival, plus a burger and beer combo.