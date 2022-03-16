Okanagan demolition company fined by WorkSafeBC for asbestos violations

Photo: Cindy White A stop-work order issued at a demolition site in November at 1309 Bertram Street.

An Okanagan demolition company has been penalized by WorkSafeBC after failing to properly manage asbestos during a residential tear down.

Okanagan Demolition Ltd. was fined $2,767 earlier this year, according to a notice recently published online.

The home being demolished at 1309 Bertram Street was the subject of a stop work order issued in November, says a WorkSafeBC inspection report obtained by Castanet.

The report states the home was built in the 1940s and had identified asbestos-containing materials.

When a WorkSafeBC inspector visited the site on Nov. 3, 2021, the two-storey home was partially demolished with an excavator. Workers on site could not produce documentation related to asbestos abatement, so a stop work order was issued.

The related documents were emailed to the inspector by the company later that day.

“Exterior stucco, identified as asbestos-containing in the pre-demolition hazardous materials survey, had been removed from the majority of the house, however exterior stucco was still visibly attached to portions of the exterior of the house,” said inspector Ramneek Rattanpal in the report.

About 200 square feet of stucco was left on the exterior of the home because it was unreachable with scaffolding or man lifts, the report said.

Required containment was not in place and Tyvek suits were not being worn. About 40 bags of asbestos containing material were piled on the corner of the property.

The inspection report said the incident resulted in “reasonable grounds to believe there is a high risk of serious injury, serious illness or death to a worker at this workplace.”

In an email to Castanet, Okanagan Demolition Ltd. CEO Peter Morel said all staff involved in managing the project were terminated for not following procedures.

“We successfully completed the demolition after coordinating a specialized plan with WorkSafe, to make sure the plan was safe for the public and workers working on rare circumstances,” he said.

Okanagan Demolition Ltd. Wo... by Colin Dacre