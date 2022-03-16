The 4th annual Music Fest MS is back in Kelowna this May

Madison Erhardt

West Kelowna country singer Ben Klick is bringing back Music Fest M.S. for the fourth year in a row.

Klick came up with the fundraiser after his dad was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in 2018.

On Sunday, May 8, the annual fundraiser in support of the MS Society of Canada will be held at Predator Ridge.

The event will include a golf tournament, gala dinner, silent auction and acoustic show.

“Every year the event gets bigger. The show wouldn’t be what it is without the support from the community and the sponsors. And as I’ve grown up in the Okanagan I’ve always loved the game of golf. So why not bring my passion for music and golf together?" said Klick.

To date Music Fest MS has raised over $115,000 for the MS Society of Canada.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the show was forced to go virtual in 2020 and 2021.

Tickets for the golf tournament, gala dinner, and acoustic show are on sale this Friday at www.benklick.com/musicfestms for the May 8 celebration and fundraiser.

The show will also be broadcast on May 29 for those that are unable to make the live show.