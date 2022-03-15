Glenmore Elementary evacuated due to nearby gas line break

Madison Erhardt

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.

Central Okanagan Public Schools confirms students at Glenmore Elementary were moved from the main school building and portable as soon as they became aware of the gas leak.

In a press release, SD23 says staff moved quickly to get students to safety and notified parents of the situation as soon as they were able, as the initial priority was to move children from the main building to pods and/or far field.

"The ability of parents to collect students was further complicated by nearby road closures and the power to the school being cut," said superintendent Kevin Kaardal.

It is expected the issue will be resolved late Tuesday afternoon and the school will safely open tomorrow.

Families will be notified of any change in plan.

ORIGINAL: 2:20 p.m.

Glenmore Elementary School and a daycare north of the school have been evacuated as a precaution after a gas leak nearby.

The Kelowna Fire Department got the call shortly after 11:30 a.m. that a contractor working on a construction site struck and ruptured a gas line while using a piece of heavy equipment. Police, ambulance and Fortis Gas and Electric also responded to the scene.

Fortis has cordoned off an area around the gas line. The school and daycare were also evacuated and parents were notified to pick up their children from the south side of Glenmore Elementary.

Fortis is monitoring gas levels in the neighbourhood and affected residents are sheltering in place. The public is asked to stay clear of the area while crews are working to fix the problem.

No injuries have been reported.