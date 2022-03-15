Boyd Autobody & Glass Father’s Day Charity Car Show returns after pandemic break

Photo: Castanet Staff Some of the vintage vehicles at the 2018 Father's Day Charity Car Show.

Break out the chamois and wax.

The Boyd Autobody & Glass Father’s Day Charity Car Show will be back at City Park Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The popular event, one of the biggest car rallies in the valley, was parked for the past two years because of the pandemic.

In 2021, Boyd pivoted and put the focus on a car raffle which raised $57,000 for the Child Advocacy Centre.

“I wish I could tell you how excited everyone at Boyd is to be bringing the car show back,” says Boyd Autobody & Glass General Manager, Methal Abougoush. “This event means so much to us and so much to the community. We are proud to be a part of. We’ve been patient and we can’t wait for June 19.”



Over the last five years, Boyd has given more than $142,000 to the Child Advocacy Centre. The centre offers help, hope and healing to survivors of child abuse and neglect.



The 2022 fundraiser prize will be a Ford Mustang convertible.



Car Registration is now open and advance registration is highly recommended. You can sign up, make a donation or volunteer through the Boyd Autobody & Glass website.



The Father’s Day Charity Car Show is a free, family event that attracts car buffs from across the Okanagan and beyond.



For those who don’t want to deal with the hassle of finding a parking spot near the show on June 19, free shuttle service will be offered courtesy of Enterprise Rent-a-Car on a route between Kelowna Regional Library (1380 Ellis Street) and City Park.