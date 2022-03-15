Province announces new recovery beds in Okanagan

Interior Health and the provincial government has announced 22 new substance-use recovery beds in the Okanagan.

B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions was in Kelowna Tuesday to also announce they are working to bring complex care housing to the community.

Complex care housing aims to provide shelter to people with mental health and substance use challenges who have been caught in a cycle of evictions, shelters, and often emergency rooms and jail cells.

“When people with substance-use challenges are ready to take a step toward recovery, they need urgent access to services right here in the Okanagan,” said Malcolmson.

“By adding new treatment beds and initiating complex care housing in both Kelowna and Kamloops, we are building a full continuum of mental health and substance-use care for people throughout the Interior. I’m grateful to Interior Health and our community partners for their vital work to build connections and provide care to those who need it.”

Interior Health will work with The Bridge Youth and Family Services Society in Kelowna to open 22 new adult beds, 13 of which will be dedicated to withdrawal management, nine for transition and stabilization care.

The coming complex care facilities are a part of $164 million the provincial set aside in this year’s budget to serve up to 500 vulnerable people.

“Today’s announcement marks a significant provincial investment in the health and well-being of people throughout the region,” said Celine Thompson, executive director, The Bridge Youth & Family Services.

“It more than doubles our capacity to support individuals who need the resources to safely withdraw from alcohol and other drugs. It sets the stage for us to provide a more responsive, accessible and continuous system of recovery care.”