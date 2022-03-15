Missing Kelowna teen found safe

Photo: Colin Dacre

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.

A teenage boy missing in Kelowna since March 12 has been found safe, according to RCMP.

This story has been edited to remove identifying information about the minor.

ORIGINAL 11:10 a.m.

A Kelowna teen has reportedly been missing since March 12.

The 14-year-old was last seen Saturday at 2 p.m. at his home in Rutland.

His mom says she is very concerned for her son's safety.

"A few different ladies had thought they had seen him at Costco yesterday inside and out of the store."

"I don't know why he wouldn't come home. Nothing was wrong. Everything was fine. Sure he was grounded a while ago, but he was doing so well and we were about to give him his phone back and that's why we let him go out for a little bit," she said.

The mother says she hasn't slept since her son disappeared.

"I am 100 out of 100. I tried eating. I haven't eaten. My whole family is a complete wreck. His dog is a wreck. Everyone is."

"I want him to know that we love him and we are not mad. We are just worried and we just want him home. We would come and get him. It is OK that he comes home and we are not mad," she added.

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed they are conducting a missing person investigation.