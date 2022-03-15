Kelowna teen, 14, missing since March 12

Photo: Facebook

A Kelowna teen has reportedly been missing since March 12.

Owen Farano, 14, was last seen Saturday at 2 p.m. at his home in Rutland.

Farano's mom Chantelle Halladay says she is very concerned for her son's safety.

"A few different ladies had thought they had seen him at Costco yesterday inside and out of the store."

"I don't know why he wouldn't come home. Nothing was wrong. Everything was fine. Sure he was grounded a while ago, but he was doing so well and we were about to give him his phone back and that's why we let him go out for a little bit," Halladay said.

Halladay tells Castanet she worries he may have gotten into drugs.

"He wasn't making his classes at Rutland Secondary. So he decided to do school from home, so that was a bit of a change."

Farano is described as a Caucasian male, six-feet tall, with light brown hair and a thin build.

He was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a black hoodie and a red backpack.

Halladay says she hasn't slept since her son disappeared.

"I am 100 out of 100. I tried eating. I haven't eaten. My whole family is a complete wreck. His dog is a wreck. Everyone is."

"I want him to know that we love him and we are not mad. We are just worried and we just want him home. We would come and get him. It is OK that he comes home and we are not mad," Halladay added.

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed they are conducting a missing person investigation.