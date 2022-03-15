Van crashed into the Andres Car Audio building on Harvey Tuesday morning

Photo: Brendan Davie

Emergency crews are cleaning up after a vehicle slammed into the Andres Car Audio store on Harvey Avenue Tuesday morning.

The incident apparently occurred sometime around 7 a.m. when a white van crashed into the window to the left of the main entrance doors.

It would appear the vehicle may have been travelling south on Spall when the collision occurred. Pictures from the scene show a freshly shorn off light standard next to the vehicle.

It's unclear if there were any injuries as a result.

Castanet will have more details when they become available.