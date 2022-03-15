Some on city council have changed their minds as to the preferred site for a new community rec centre

Photo: Google Maps

Kelowna city council will have several decisions to make when it comes to the look, feel, design and location of a replacement for the Parkinson Rec Centre.

However, after a recent tour of four facilities on the Lower Mainland, two councillors say the trip completely changed their perspective - particularly where it comes to "site placement," within the 48 acre property.

The common theory has suggested the facility would likely be sited close to the highway where the current parking lot is situated.

Coun. Ryan Donn indicated that's where he was leaning before making the sojourn to look over facilities in West Vancouver, Vancouver, Burnaby and Richmond.

But, it was two facilities, particularly the Minoru Activity Centre in Richmond that caught council's eye when it comes to site placement, and its priority on location over, say, parking.

During a brief with council Monday, director of partnerships and investments Derek Edstrom said it became apparent the benefits of having a facility integrate with the environment around it.

"Probably the most striking for the city to see was Minoru in Richmond, where they placed it opposite the track and the stadium. What you felt when you were there was the facility was integrated with the stadium, with the track, and with the outdoor events space, the field, the baseball stadium and the like,"said Edstrom.

"This was I think a big shift for us, as a city to see, and to experience what it would be like to place the building around other facilities in kind of a sea of green."

Edstrom suggested Kelowna has a better opportunity to take advantage of the surrounding landscape when you consider the site already includes Mill Creek, the Apple Bowl and major fields right there.

"A building that encapsulates all three of those things could be pretty impressive," he said.

Donn, who was leaning toward a highway site, says what he saw on the tour has changed his outlook.

"That's a surprise, but after you see the number of buildings, the interconnection between the building and the active space...there's a lot of community benefit you can add versus what you have at the H2O, which is just a pool," said Donn.

Coun., Maxine DeHart came away with the same sentiment,saying site location was her biggest takeaway.

Hinting she favoured a site possible closer to the current rec centre, DeHart says she can see why a better ,location may be more beneficial.

"It should be in a location and a placement where you can see green,"said DeHart.

"Some of the photos we saw where you can see the track and maybe the football field...it gave me that sense of openness and wellness."

Council also seemed to agree a community "living room," or large atrium with natural lighting, high ceilings and food service would also be a major community selling feature.

It was noted those areas, as well as aquatic features such as a "lazy river," and saunas embraced by newer facilities helped make these buildings community gathering places where some people would spend the better part of their day.

Staff is expected to bring forth its recommendations for a preferred site location and plan layout soon. Council is also expected to tour both the present rec centre and the H2O Centre in the coming weeks.