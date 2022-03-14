Future Kelowna councils will have the option of taxpayer-funded extended health benefits

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city council has agreed in principle to a staff recommendation to provide members of council with extended health benefits paid in full by the city.

An amendment to the bylaw will be brought to council for endorsement at a later date.

If approved, it would not come into effect until after a new council is elected in October.

The optional benefits package would include extended health, dental, life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance coverage.

Deputy city clerk Laura Bentley says the coverage would cost the city about $50,000 as year if all nine members of council opted into the program, however, it has also been noted that no one on council is taking advantage of the city's optional medical benefits plan.

Coun. Charlie Hodge, who has emphysema and continues to utilize an oxygen tank, says for someone seeking a four-year council term, being offered extended medical coverage can be a huge difference maker and is long overdue.

He says many who have run in past weren't even aware of the policy not to provide coverage.

"On a personal note, it was very difficult to get a policy...I had to. go through the regional district and through UBCM to get the medical benefit program I am paying for, and I can tell you I am paying for it through the nose for it," said Hodge.

"It's incredibly expensive. In my scenario, it was necessary."

Coun. Luke Stack, a long-time proponent of this change, says he has never understood the double standard of providing the coverage for employees, but nothing for elected officials.

"I think it's important to know that for many people on council, we have other full time employment, so there will be many on council who have benefits through their regular employment," he said.

"For someone that doesn't have that opportunity they have have an opportunity to have coverage in my opinion."

The staff report did not include a review of council's remuneration, however, did discuss the matter after Coun. Loyal Wooldridge stated he spoke with three people planning to run for office in the fall who were surprised they had to "partially put their life on hold," for $38,000.

While council does, from time to time, agree to have a third party review remuneration against that in other cities, it was recommended to continue with the annual increase based on the yearly Consumer Price Index.

Council did agree to wait for a wide-ranging CivicInfoBC-UBCM survey of remuneration for elected officials across the province which is expected to be complete shortly before making a definitive decision.