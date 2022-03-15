The bears are back, so take responsibility for your trash

Madison Erhardt

Spring is here and so are the bears. Conservation officers have confirmed a few bear sightings already in the Kelowna area.

"We have just had a couple. They started on March 7, so it is a little bit early for the bears to be getting out, but we do have a few that are out here," said BC Conservation officer Ken Owens.

Owens says the most important thing to deal with before the bears arrive is non-natural attractions.

"Bears have an incredibly strong sense of smell. It is 2,100 times stronger than ours and if you have garbage that is out next to the residence that is not in a certified bear resisting container where a bear can't access it — a bear will get it and become habituated and food condoned and jeopardize public safety and the bear's life."

Other attractants include fruit trees and bird feeders.

"We are seeing a lot of people with backyard bees and poultry. If you are going to have bees and poultry in this area make sure that you are properly protecting them with bear electric fencing."

BC Conservation says there were roughly 20,000 black bear calls in 2021.

Within the Kelowna and West Kelowna area, conservation took 695 calls.

"It is actually an offence to have an attractant like garbage out where a bear gets into it and becomes habituated. So we as COs can issue tickets to people that aren't properly dealing with their garbage in those situations," Owens said.

The fine is $230 for first-time offenders.

Owens says bear sightings ramp up at the beginning of May.

"May/June is a busy time for us with bear calls. In the heat of the summer they seem to slow down a little bit, but then August/September those calls really ramp up again."

Report human-bear conflicts to the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1 (877) 952-7277.