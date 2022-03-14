Kelowna's Kasugai Gardens reopens for the spring

Photo: Colin Dacre Kasugai Gardens

In another sure sign of spring, Kasugai Gardens has reopened after its winter hibernation.

The downtown Japanese garden near city hall is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., until May long weekend, when evening hours are extended to 8 p.m.

The gardens feature many elements of a traditional Japanese garden such as stone lanterns, pine trees, a waterfall and a pond. They were completed in 1987 to symbolize the friendship between Kelowna and Kasugai, Japan, sister cities since 1981.

Spring hours have also started at Kelowna Memorial Park.

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days-a-week beginning March 15 until Oct. 31.

Residents are reminded that only fresh cut flowers may be placed on grave sites within lawn areas to allow for grounds maintenance during this time.

Families are also advised that if any sentimental items are left on grave sites to please collect them before March 15.