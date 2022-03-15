Kelowna woman starts foundation to fund a humanitarian mission to Ukraine, as her soldier son prepares to depart for war zone

Photo: Madison Erhardt Pro-Ukraine rally outside Kelowna city hall Feb. 24, 2022

It’s called the Bravery Foundation and has already raised more than $2,000.

Kelowna woman Bonnie Penner has started a foundation to raise money to help the people of Ukraine in their battle with Russia.

Her oldest son, who served in the French Foreign Legion, will be joining a group of at least 30 other former soldiers from Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and Britain, who are planning to make their way to the war zone in the coming weeks.

On the Bravery Foundation website, Penner explains that she is raising money to support their humanitarian efforts on the frontlines, where they will be bringing aid to places that agencies like the Red Cross can’t get to because they are too dangerous. Penner says the soldiers will be working under the direction of the Ukrainian government, but won’t be getting paid.

They will have to pay for the trip out of their own pockets, as well as buy body armour and first aid kits.

The initial goal is to raise $30,000 to cover airline tickets. The long-term goal is to raise $300,000 to finance the men’s mission during the time that they are in Ukraine.

So why is she doing this? It’s pretty simple, says Penner.

“I just felt like it’s something I should do because I could do it,” she has experience in the process and made the decision after her son recently came home for a visit.

“We were headed out on Friday morning to Quesnel to go to a shooting competition. Thursday night I started the naming process and then by Friday I got the name approved. And then by Saturday, I was securing domains and opening up the website. By Monday I was getting directors and members together for the society and completed that process. So just in a few short days.”

Penner has connected with the Kelowna Ukrainian community to get the word out.

“I connected with the Ukrainian church, Father Pavlo, and a group of women there headed up by a woman named Lillia. They had a bake sale on Saturday and they’re putting together a bunch of first aid and medical supplies to be taken over and my son will take some of those when he goes,” she explained.

She has also been in contact with Denys Storozhuk of Kelowna Stands With Ukraine about purchasing body armour for her son's group and others on the frontlines.

While the Bravery Foundation is incorporated through B.C. government regulations, it is not a registered charity yet, so at this time, Penner will not be able to issue tax receipts. She is looking into becoming a registered charity but said that process takes about nine months.