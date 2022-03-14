40-foot nets installed around ball diamonds at Lombardy and Edith Gay parks

Cindy White

When the sound of the ball game rings out at two Kelowna parks this year, hopefully, it won’t be followed by the sound of breaking glass.

Forty-foot high nets have gone up at Lombardy Park along Clement Avenue, and are also being installed at Edith Gay Park in Rutland.

Area residents have been lobbying for years to protect their homes from damage, including one woman whose home on Kriese Road backs onto the field.

“Starting about 2-3 years ago it got substantially worse. I think it was just the level of players being back there,” said Jodi Cowtan.

“I know the AAA Under 18 and the college prep team, there’s a few guys who had got scholarships to play in the states, that’s where they were playing. So it wasn’t just T-ball and little leagues,” she adds.

She says balls have come flying into her yard, and her neighbour’s backyard shop has been hit several times.

Cowtan is pleased the city listened to the complaints of nearby residents and did something about it. “They have an area on their website and it’s pretty user friendly. And so I would just go on that and I was actually surprised that every time I would put a complaint in, within 48 hours somebody would contact me.”

She kept pressing city councillors and city staff to find the money in the budget and it was approved last year. The price tag for the net installation was an estimated $250,000 with $77,000 coming from the sports field reserve fund.

The nets at Edith Gay Park protect not just the homes on Kriese Road, but also those across the street on Klassen Road.

The nets at Lombardy Park should safeguard traffic on Clement and users of the Okanagan Rail Trail. That project cost about $100,000.