Little Hobo Soup and Sandwich shop donates proceeds to support Ukraine

Madison Erhardt

Tuesday might be a good day to stop for lunch at the Little Hobo Soup and Sandwich shop in Kelowna.

Every Tuesday for the foreseeable future the shop will be donating 100 per cent of their proceeds from their perogies and borscht to support efforts in Ukraine by the Red Cross.

"We have already raised about $2,500 within two weeks. I think we already have 60 pre-orders. Thank you Hobo peeps, appreciate it. We are going to keep doing this until we raise $10,000. I am hoping to do it in about six weeks' time," said co-owner Crystal Dougan.

Dougan says on Monday she gets up around 3 a.m. to start rolling perogies.

"We were here on a Tuesday morning and my chef Ben said 'you know we make perogies, why don't we do something?' I was like ya we can and we did it that day and we have been doing it since," Dougan added.

Due to COVID-19, the shop is running on reduced hours.

"We are short-staffed so we are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday and hopefully we will add more hours...it just depends on our staffing levels," Dougan said.

If you would like to support the humanitarian aid for Ukraine visit https://www.cufoundation.ca.