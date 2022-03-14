188005
Central Okanagan public transit ridership still far below pre-pandemic levels

Transit recovery lagging

Public transit use in the Central Okanagan is still lagging far behind pre-pandemic levels.

A report going before West Kelowna city council this week shows ridership is improving above 2021 levels, but still has a long way to go.

The transit authority says its number one priority this year is recovering ridership, but they are dealing with headwinds as a result of labour shortages.

BC Transit cut service by 15 per cent earlier this year due to a shortage of drivers exacerbated by a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff. The agency has been on a major hiring push since.

The report to council says BC Transit is hoping to restore service to normal levels in April or early May.

In 2019-2020, the Kelowna regional transit system was averaging 34.12 customers per hour, resulting in a cost per passenger of $3.13. Fares recovered 41% of operating costs.

In 2020-2021, the system averaged just 16.51 passengers per hour at a cost of $7.17 per passenger. Operating cost recovery fell to 21.93%.

It was also revealed in the report that the previously announced electronic fare collection system will be rolled out in the Central Okanagan in spring 2023.

