Kelowna resident arrives in Ukraine to join in defence of country

Photo: Contributed A Kelowna man who has travelled to Ukraine to fight against the Russian invasion.

A Kelowna resident born in Ukraine has arrived in his home country and is now stationed in the west of the country.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, spoke with Kelowna resident and fellow Ukrainian Denys Storozhuk on Friday.

"He enrolled with the territorial defence unit and he is on his first guard duty. They issued weapons to him and they put him to guard one of the installations. There is a danger of Russian diversion mobile groups all over Ukraine. They are far from the front lines per say, but the mobile groups are all over Ukraine."

Storozhuk says he is doing well.

"He is using all the equipment we provided to him. We had three suitcases with medical supplies and he gave them all to the army hospital there and they appreciated it highly. A full bag of tactical supplies was sent to the front lines," Storozhuk added.

Back on March 8, the man communicated with Castanet via email.

"I am a Canadian citizen and I am very proud about that. But Ukraine is my motherland. I feel guilty having wonderful life when Ukrainian people are suffering when women and children are dying. That is why I decided to go," the man told Castanet in an email.

The Ukrainian has lived in Kelowna for nine years and has left his two children, three grandchildren, family and friends to fight for his country.

Those that would like to continue to donate can do so at the Ukrainian Catholic Church at 1091 Coronation Ave. Donations can be dropped off every day at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, roughly 60 people stood outside Kelowna's City Hall to take part in a support rally.