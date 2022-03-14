Temperatures hovering around 10 C for most of the week

Madison Erhardt

Mild spring temperatures are back this week across the Okanagan.

''It will be cloudy to start the week and it will be sunnier mid week. Temperatures will be slightly above seasonal," said Environment Canada meteorologist Colin Fong.

Temperatures this week are expected to hover in and around 10 C.

Monday will see a high of 10 C and mostly cloudy periods.

Tuesday will see a chance of showers throughout the morning with a high of 10 degrees.

Wednesday should be sunny for most of the day with a high of 10 C.

Environment Canada forecasts a high of 9 C on Thursday with a mix of sun and cloud.

Friday should reach 12 C with cloudy periods and Saturday will see showers and a high of 10 C.

