Kelowna Ukrainian Catholic Church hosts fundraiser Saturday

Photo: Sandi Kowalyshyn People gather at Ukrainian Catholic Church in Kelowna for fundraiser

Kelowna residents are showing up in force Saturday to support the people of Ukraine.

Kelowna's Ukrainian Catholic Church is holding a fundraiser Saturday to raise money for Ukraine, as Russia continues its invasion of the country.

Pastor Pavlo Myts said they have souvenirs available for a donation, as well as Ukrainian food for sale that's being made by volunteers.

The money raised will be spread between helping refugees, sending medication and money directly to Ukraine, and any other immediate needs.

This is the first day the church has held the fundraiser and hundreds of people have showed up to show their support. Myts said he hopes to plan more in the future and updates will be provided on the Ukrainian Church’s website.

Today's fundraiser will run until 3 p.m.

“Please pray for us and support us, because we are fighting for human dignity, democracy, for human rights,” said Myts, who was overwhelmed by Saturday's turnout.

Denys Storozhuk, who's organized a number of local Ukraine support rallies, posted in the Kelowna Stands with Ukraine Facebook group about a “motor vehicle rally” taking place Saturday at 2 p.m.

“Our MOTOR RALLY Kelowna-Vernon starts Sat at 2 pm from Kelowna City Hall to Vernon Polson Park with the 1st Vernon rally scheduled for 3pm,” wrote Storozhuk.