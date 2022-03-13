Sell your unworn clothes at the Kelowna Ladies Closet Cleanout on April 24

Photo: The Spring Ladies Closet Cleanout

Let your unworn clothing make you money.

The Kelowna Ladies Closet Cleanout is returning next month for any women with unworn clothing laying around they want to sell.

The closet cleanout event is scheduled for April 24 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse located at 1304 Ellis St.

Event goers can grab a table and sell their gently used ladies clothing, shoes and accessories.

Swag-Bags and door prizes will also be available.

The Great Closet Cleanout will require a $5 admission fee with a portion of the proceeds going to local charities.