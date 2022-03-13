RDCO launches resources for condos and apartments to improve recycling efforts

Photo: RDCO

The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Waste Reduction Office is launching resources for condos and apartments to enhance recycling efforts.

These resources were developed in consultation with GreenStep Solutions in 2019 and 2020, where common barriers to effective recycling at multi-family properties were identified through a series of waste audits, direct resident engagement and surveys.

The multi-family education program includes free, online toolkits to help raise awareness about current recycling and diversion programs as well as how to create less waste.

The program also includes both virtual and in-person workshops to give residents of multi-family buildings and property managers the chance to participate and learn more.

“This new program offers easy to access guidance on the best approaches to dealing with waste no matter where you live, in a condo, apartment, or strata. We’re here to help demystify the recycling and waste diversion process with a raft of resources, from online to in person learning models,” says Rae Stewart, Waste Reduction Facilitator for the Regional District.

“This program is open to both residents and property managers, where you can get free information, have your voice heard, ask questions and learn, as well as build community in your building around waste reduction.”

A virtual workshop will take place via Zoom on April 12 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents and property managers in the Central Okanagan can register on the RDCO website.

The Recycling Education Program will run from March 14 through May 31.

Residents and property managers will have the option to sign-up for this program through the RDCO website.

More information can be found on the RDCO website or people can reach out to Melane at GreenStep with any questions or feedback.