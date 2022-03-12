More than $75,000 raised for family of slain UBCO security guard

Photo: Facebook Harmandeep Kaur

The fundraiser for the family of a woman who was killed last month while working as a security guard at UBC Okanagan has raised more than $75,000.

Harmandeep Kaur was killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 26 while she was working at Kelowna's UBC Okanagan campus as a security guard.

Police arrested a suspect, who was working at the university, under the Mental Health Act, but no charges have been laid at this time.

The 24-year-old Kaur had moved to Canada from Punjab, India in 2015 with a dream of attending school and becoming a paramedic. After attending school in Vancouver, she moved to Kelowna in 2018. She had just obtained her permanent resident status in January, and she was looking forward to a visit from her parents in April.

A GoFundMe page was set up on March 1 to help pay for Kaur's family's travel expenses and funeral costs, along with potential legal costs. While a goal of $25,000 was set, about 1,500 people have donated more than $76,000 to the family in the past 12 days.

“Since she was a child, Harmandeep was such a bright student and always excited to learn. She risked and lost her young life while patrolling the very grounds that she had hoped to one day walk as a student,” wrote fundraiser organizer Kuljit Pabla.

“There are no words to describe how much Harmandeep will be missed by her mother, father, and brother, as well as all of her extended family and friends.”

Kaur was remembered by family and friends as intelligent, funny and willing to help anyone.

"Despite the distance, she was very close with her family - especially her mother," Pabla wrote.

"And everyone that loved her, and continues to love her, experienced the generous support she would give to those around her, always ready to do anything that made the lives of her loved ones safer and happier. She loved fashion and styling her own wardrobe, spending time with friends while exploring Kelowna, and was endlessly fun, motivating, and loving."

A vigil was held for Kaur at UBC Okanagan on March 4, where hundreds of people came out to pay their respects. Some students said the killing has left them feeling unsafe on campus.

Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh questioned why a young woman was working by herself.

“This poor young woman was just here doing her job to keep people safe, but my big question is who is keeping her safe,” Singh said.

“What was a young woman doing early in the morning in the big campus, by herself? It put her in a very dangerous spot.”











