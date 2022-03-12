Two-bedroom rent price fell significantly in Kelowna last month

Photo: Contributed

The average price of a one-bedroom unit in the Central Okanagan went up in February, but the two-bedroom mark took a fairly significant dip.

According to Castanet’s classified statistics, the average price of one one-bedroom rent increased to $1,411 in February from $1,330 in January.

The more interesting figure, however, is the two-bedroom average, which fell from $2,203 in January to $2,040 in February based on 52 listings last month.

The two-bedroom price has not been that affordable since last April, when the average price was $2,004.