Thompson Okanagan housing starts nearly doubled in 2021

The number of housing starts in Thompson Okanagan skyrocketed in 2021, but the final tally was not enough to break a record.

Construction started on 4,898 housing units in 2021, which represented a 50.3% increase from 2021. The record number of starts is 5,070, which was set in 2018. The data was compiled in the annual Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia report called BC Check-Up: Invest.

The increase in 2021 came from both detached units and attached units, such as condos and apartments.

“Over the past several years, the Thompson-Okanagan has attracted many new residents, which in turn boosted housing demand and prices,” MNP LLP partner Karen Christiansen said in a press release.

“Developers have recognized this investment opportunity, and the number of housing units started in 2021 almost broke the previous record.”

There were 1,855 detached units started in 2021, which represented an increase of 65.8% from 2020. In addition, 62.1% of all units started in 2021 were attached; the 3,043 attached units started was an increase of 42.2% compared to 2020.

“Housing construction in the region provides significant economic activity and boosts our housing supply, which is crucial for affordability,” Christiansen said.

“In addition, the region has continued to see strong major project activity, primarily in residential, infrastructure and recreation projects.”