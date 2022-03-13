YMCA of Okanagan promotes long-serving Graf to president, CEO

Photo: Contributed

Allyson Graf is the new president and chief executive officer of YMCA of Okanagan.

Graf will take over from Sharon Peterson, who is retiring after 27 years in the role. Graf has worked for the organization since 1988, most recently serving as community and strategic initiatives vice-president.

“We feel confident that Allyson is the right leader to guide our YMCA as we recover from the pandemic and develop new opportunities in expanded regions,” YMCA of Okanagan board chair Steven Pavelich said in a press release. “With a 24-year history at the Y, Ally has a deep understanding of our mission and has extensive experiences that have made her a passionate champion for our organization and the communities we serve.”

Graf developed several new partnerships and initiated new programs to serve vulnerable populations throughout the Okanagan region during her tenure, and has served on numerous boards, councils and committees that address social issues.

“I have been fortunate to have had a great mentor in Sharon throughout my career at the YMCA,” Graf said. “Her vision and leadership has positioned our YMCA to be the trusted, relevant charity it is today. I look forward to working in partnership with our talented staff and volunteers to help our community members belong, grow and thrive.”