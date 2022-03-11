Lake Country residents express grief after fire destroys Winfield Bakery

Victoria Femia

The Lake Country community is shocked and saddened after a fire destroyed the beloved Winfield Bakery on Thursday evening, with many calling it a huge loss for the community.

“Very sad, it’s astonishing actually because it's a well established business in Lake Country and very well liked by the community,” said Ron Green, customer.

“It will be missed if it doesn’t come back.”

The bakery closed for the day at 6 p.m. and the fire began about 20 minutes later. The fire burned up and into the roof attic space, resulting in heavy smoke damage for the part of the building not touched by flames.

Lake Country fire chief Steve Windsor said on Thursday that the building is close to a total loss.

“I was very sad for the people… going through COVID and all the rest of it and to have this on top of it is a real strain on these poor people, I feel so bad for them,” said Brian, another customer.

“Lots of people come here, I come here all the time, it’s good food, it’s a shame.”

The previous owner of the bakery, Fritz Priwall, started a GoFundMe to help the employees that may be out of a job for some time.

The campaign has so far raised $800 as of Friday evening, out of a $40,000 goal.

Many people have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the bakery that’s been in the Lake Country community for over 45 years.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking I am just so glad that everyone got out safe the place can be replaced people can’t so good job to all the firefighters of Lake Country that made it safe for everyone including themselves!” wrote one Facebook user in a local group.

Many regular customers at the bakery praised the staff for how pleasant they always were.

“The owners have always been so friendly, welcoming, give you samples to try things, they recommend products, it always smells like a real bakery when you walk in there, it’s kind of like a memory of being a kid and walking into a bakery,” said Nikita Scringer.

“I know it’s kind of been an institution in Winfield so it’s a really sad loss for the community.”

No injuries were reported in the fire and at this time the cause of the blaze is unknown.

The District of Lake Country on Facebook thanked firefighters for their response to the blaze.

"Our thoughts are with all impacted by this fire at a long time, popular business in the community," the municipality said.