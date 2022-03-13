Kelowna council may be offered taxpayer-funded health benefits

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna's next elected council could, if they choose, opt for extended health benefits paid for by the taxpayer.

The benefit package is part of a recommendation around the broader issue of council remuneration.

Traditionally, councils do not vote on their own remuneration, opting instead for changes that won't come into effect until after the next council is sworn into office.

With voters heading to the polls in the fall, Kelowna city council is set to look at recommendations around remuneration Monday.

While the report from staff does not recommend a broad review of council remuneration, it does recommend making basic optional extended health benefits available to council and their dependents, paid for by the city.

This would include extended health, dental, life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance coverage.

Presently, councillors pay the premiums for their own benefit package, while the city pays half of the premiums for the mayor.

If council says yes to the recommendation, the annual cost would be about $50,000 a year if all members of council chose to opt in.

City clerk Stephen Fleming says at the present time no one on council has opted for the extended health package.

Council remuneration last underwent a comprehensive review in 2011. That review, adopted by council, suggested no pay hike in 2012 or 2013 but a yearly adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index would begin in 2014.

The yearly CPI increase, along with an adjustment four years ago to reflect changes to how elected officials were taxed on their remuneration, has resulted in the mayor's salary going from $90,000 in 2011 to $113,690 this year, and councillors from $31,000 to $38,638.

"Two core principles of council remuneration are that remuneration should reflect and compensate elected officials for the time needed to perform their duties, and that it should reduce barriers to participating as an elected official," Fleming says in his report.

"Municipalities are responsible for increasingly numerous and complex services, and council members are responsible for setting policies and priorities and making funding decisions around public participation and service delivery.

"The time required to participate as a member of council reduces time available for other paid work. Remuneration should be fair and adequate to support the opportunity for diverse representation."