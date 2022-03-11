Man charged in Monday's armed carjacking remains behind bars

Photo: Contributed Alleged carjacker Kenneth Patrick Morrison, right.

The man charged following an armed carjacking on Glenmore Road Monday morning remains in custody following a brief court appearance Friday morning.

Kenneth Patrick Morrison was charged with attempted murder with a firearm and robbery following a frightening incident during Monday's commute.

His appearance in Kelowna court Friday morning was adjourned, and his next appearance is now scheduled for March 24. He remains incarcerated.

Just before 8 a.m., a man driving a stolen Ford F-150 crashed into two other vehicles on Glenmore Road near Union Drive. Police say the driver then threatened a motorist who had stopped to help with a gun, and a struggle ensued.

“I was able to get in and we fought and wrestled,” said John Jameson, one of the bystanders. “I didn’t realize it, but he had weapons on him so he pulled a gun at that point and shot at me. He missed me somehow, point-blank.”

During the struggle, another bystander, Kai Merkel, jumped in.

“He shot at us and I grabbed his gun. I tried to shoot it in the air. It didn’t work so I smashed the gun on the sidewalk and threw it away,” Merkel said.

“Then as soon as he saw there was two of us... he had pepper spray hanging, he took it and sprayed us in our faces and then I crawled my way to that house,” Merkel said.

Before police arrived on scene, the suspect pulled a second gun and carjacked a passing Chevrolet Silverado and fled the scene.

The suspect was tracked to Grizzly Road in West Kelowna, where the man left the truck, ran to Highway 97 and tried to steal another vehicle. Police closed in on him and arrested him, using a “less-lethal” 40 mm round in the arrest.

Morrison has remained in custody since Monday. He's also facing a charge of breaching probation conditions, which allegedly occurred Jan. 13, 2022.

The Regina Leader Post reports that in 2016, Morrison stole a carpet cleaning van and led police on a wild chase, damaging other vehicles, that ended with the deployment of a spike belt. Following that incident, he reached out to the Post and apologized to the public for his actions.