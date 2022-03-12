Mother of woman found dead in Kelowna pleads for answers

Photo: GoFundMe Austyn Godfrey

The mother of a young woman who was found dead in Kelowna earlier this year is pleading with the public for answers about what happened to her daughter.

The body of 25-year-old Austyn Godfrey was found at the Glenmore Dog Park on the morning of Jan. 16. While police have called her death "suspicious," no arrests have been made. An autopsy has been completed, but the Kelowna RCMP has not released her cause of death.

“I pray they find out the truth and justice is served; my daughter didn’t get out there by herself and she didn’t do this to herself either,” Michelle Godfrey, Austyn's mother, said in a recent statement to Castanet.

“As a mother, I’m asking anyone that knows what honestly happened to my daughter that night, please come forward. I plead with you, please be a decent human being, put yourself in my shoes. Wouldn’t you want the same if it was your daughter or loved one?”

Following the discovery of her body, several friends shared a screenshot of a social media post Austyn had made recently. The screenshot included a photo of a man, an image of his car, a phone number and a Snapchat user name.

In the post, she said if she doesn't post to Snapchat in a week, her friends should call the Kelowna RCMP because the man “has probably done something to me.”

“I feel so lost and broken since this all happened and I don’t know if it will ever get better,” Michelle wrote.

“No parent should ever have to go through or feel what I’m feeling. I shouldn’t be grieving my daughter, I should be celebrating her life and all the milestones she still had, like her wedding day or her first born to name a couple.”

She described her daughter as “beautiful, kind, caring, passionate and strong-willed.”

“I’m going to miss her so much I can’t even put it into words,” Michelle said.

“I’m going to miss her beautiful smile that would light up any room she was in. She had a smile that would make you feel like you were the most special person just from her smiling at you.

“She could always make me feel better; her loud but contagious laugh, her giant hugs that she’d hold on so tight and her ever-so-sweet voice I’m going to miss the most. I’m never going to be able to tell my daughter I love her and hold her again and it breaks my heart everyday.”

A vigil was held for Austyn in Kelowna last Sunday.

The Kelowna RCMP's Cpl. Tammy Lobb said Friday there are no updates on the investigation, but the investigation in ongoing. Back in January, she the RCMP had received several tips about Austyn's death that had helped the investigation.

Police have asked anyone with any information about her death to call 250-470-6236 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.