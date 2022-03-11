Kelowna unemployment bucks national trend of pre-pandemic levels

Photo: Contributed

Canada’s unemployment rate is back at pre-pandemic levels for the first time since COVID-19 struck two years ago today.

The same cannot be said about Kelowna’s metropolitan area.

Statistics Canada released its February numbers on Friday, and it revealed a 7.1% unemployment rate for the Central Okanagan. That is down from 7.2% in January, but it is still much higher than it was before the pandemic arrived.

In fact, the only other months Kelowna’s unemployment rate was higher than 7.1% during the pandemic was in April, May, June and July 2020, when the greatest percentage of the population was staying at home.

Kelowna’s unemployment rate dropped all the way to 4.4% in both October and November 2021 before starting to climb in December. There are now 29 other Canadian cities with lower unemployment rates than Kelowna, which normally has one of the five lowest rates in the nation.

Thompson Okanagan’s unemployment rate was lower than Kelowna’s, checking in at 5.9% in February.

The national unemployment rate was 5.5% last month, which was below the 5.7% mark of February 2020. Analysts attributed the drop to workers being called back after being temporarily laid off in January due to the Omicron variant.

As restrictions eased, eight provinces had job increases last month, although Alberta and New Brunswick stayed flat. Gains were notable in sectors hardest hit by public health restrictions, including accommodation and food services, which added 114,000 jobs.

The proportion of the working-age population with a job also rose in February to 61.8%, marking the first time that rate returned to its pre-pandemic level. The employment and participation rates for core-age working women reached their highest levels on record.

Overall, Statistics Canada said the labour force in February was 1.9%, or 369,100 jobs, above levels recorded in February 2020.

“From an overall labour markets perspective, it’s more than healed from the losses that have occurred during the course of the pandemic,” RBC economist Claire Fan said.

— with files from The Canadian Press