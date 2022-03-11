New treatment being provided at Kelowna General Hospital

Photo: KGH Foundation

Interior Health has announced a new service at Kelowna General Hospital.

Patients with infections requiring intravenous antibiotic treatment can now receive care at a new outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT) clinic at the hospital.

The clinic, which opened in February, is located on the second floor of the Dr. Walter Anderson Building at KGH and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Our health-care teams are always looking at ways to improve services and have more patient-centred care,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown.

“Opening this new outpatient clinic will provide better service and care for patients with complex infections.”

The OPAT clinic is staffed by a multidisciplinary team consisting of infectious disease specialists, registered nurses, a pharmacist, unit clerk and social worker.

This service is currently available for patients referred by their physician during a hospital stay or by a physician in the emergency department. Some examples of the types of infections that the OPAT clinic can support treatment for include pneumonia, cellulitis, abscesses and post-operative wound infections.

Interior Health anticipates approximately 2,000 visits to this new outpatient service in the first year.