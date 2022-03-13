Active living centre in Richmond gets high praise following tour of Lower Mainland rec facilities

Photo: City of Kelowna Minoru Active Living Centre in Richmond.

The Minoru Centre for Active Living in Richmond seemed to catch the eye of city staff during a Lower Mainland tour last month.

The two-day tour, which included some city staff and most members of council, took the group through four recreation facilities and two waterfront redevelopment areas.

It was sold as a way for council and staff to get a firsthand look at some specific projects as it looks to make decisions on the future replacement for the Parkinson Rec Centre and redevelopment of the former Tolko mill site and the greater north end.

A report summarizing the tour highlighted the Richmond facility in particular, pointing to the inclusion of saunas, a cold plunge pool and steam rooms within its aquatic area, the embodiment of health and connection to its surroundings, connection to the outdoor space and its integration with the remainder of the overall site.

The report suggested the replacement of the 50-year-old rec centre will have to serve the community for at least the next 60 years, and, while it will need to be built in a "financially responsible way," it should also be focused on building what will best serve the city for decades to come.

It highlighted a number of key features, including a sense of arrival, integration with the outdoors, accessibility and inclusivity, parking, tournament hosting and aquatics.

The report stated the design should incorporate revenue-generating hosting space for indoor and outdoor tournaments, and incorporate "national level hosting standards," to ensure compliance for future events.

It also made the case for a 10-lane pool configuration, as opposed to eight, which would add flexibility to the sorts of programs that could be provided.

Council and staff also toured the Vancouver Shipyards and Olympic Village redevelopment sites as it looks at options for the former Tolko mill site.

Both are being held up as successful waterfront redevelopments of former industrial lands which featured different visions.

The overall cost of the Lower Mainland tour, including airfare, transportation, accommodations and meals was a little more than $16,800.

Council will tour the Tolko site during its morning meeting March 21, and are also expected to formally tour the Parkinson Rec Centre and H2O Centre at a later date.

Staff expect to report at a later date on the preferred site plan layout for a replacement for the Parkinson Rec Centre, while an initial area redevelopment plan report for the Tolko site is expected later in the spring.