PC Urban wants to build six-storey rental building on Gordon Drive

Photo: Contributed

Vancouver developer PC Urban has plans to build a six-storey, mixed-use development at the corner of Gordon Drive and Lawrence Avenue.

The company submitted several applications to the City of Kelowna this week for the development, which would consist of a daycare, ground-level townhomes, and one-, two- and three-bedroom rental units on floors two through six. The developer says more than half of the homes would be suited for families.

There would be 192 units overall, including 91 one-bedroom, 74 two-bedroom and 27 three-bedroom homes. A courtyard is also included in the renderings that were submitted to the city as part of the proposal.

PC Urban has asked to rezone the property, whose address is 1603-1615 Gordon Dr., from commercial to high density, and it also wants to increase the floor area ratio to allow for the daycare.

The developer is also asking to add the residential rental tenure subzone to the project, which would allow for a 10% decrease in parking requirements.

There would be two levels of parking, one of which would be underground and the other on ground level.