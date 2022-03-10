'Close to a total loss': Fire engulfs Winfield Bakery in Lake Country

UPDATE 7:55 p.m.

Lake Country fire chief Steve Windsor says the cause of the fire that gutted the beloved Winfield Bakery is not yet known.

He said the bakery had closed for the day at 6 p.m. and the first reports of fire came in at 6:20 p.m.

"There was heavy black smoke showing and flames coming out the front windows at that point in time,” he said.

The fire burned up and into the roof attic space, resulting in heavy smoke damage for the part of the building not touched by flames.

“I would say that we're suffering pretty close to a total loss from the outside appearances at this point,” Windsor said.

There were no injuries in the fire.

About 25 firefighters from all three Lake Country fire stations responded to the blaze with four pieces of apparatus.

UPDATE 7:10 p.m.

Firefighters have now mostly knocked down flames at the Winfield Bakery.

Crews are climbing onto the roof to attack hot spots.

The blaze appears to have fully gutted the inside of the beloved bakery.

Hundreds of social media posts are already mourning the loss of the community institution.

"This is so devastating! We love this place so much and the owners are such wonderful people. My heart breaks for them and our community," reads one comment in a local Facebook group.

UPDATE 6:55 p.m.

The District of Lake Country is asking residents to avoid Main Street to allow firefighters to work.

Crews have now arrived and are fighting the fire, which is putting up a plume of smoke visible from the surrounding area.

ORIGINAL 6:40 p.m.

The Winfield Bakery in Lake Country is on fire.

Nearby residents started reporting the blaze on social media at around 6:20 p.m., and emergency responders are now arriving.

The inside of the business appears to be fully engulfed in flames.

The bakery at 10017 Main St. in Lake Country has been in business for over four decades.

More to come…

Photo: Bailey Ivan

Photo: Tammy Thompson Facebook / Lake Country BC ~ one community