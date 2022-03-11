Copper Brewing buys neighbour, expands space on Kirschner Road

Photo: Contributed

Copper Brewing is bigger than it used to be, just in time for the world to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brew pub bought MTL, a smoked meat sandwich shop that used to be its next door neighbour on Kirschner Road in the Landmark District. Copper Brewing created a path between the new spaces, and now that the kitchen is operational the brew pub is able to move food through the newly installed portal and into its taproom.

“Our premium casual menu really fits the vibe of our place,” Copper Brewing co-owner Sean White said. “Expect great flavours and great presentation from a unique food menu with items you can’t find everywhere in Kelowna.”

That menu includes gourmet hotdogs, smash burgers, in-house smoked chicken wings and other unique items, including gluten-free and vegetarian options.

Copper Brewing boasts 19 beers that are brewed right there on Kirschner Road, as well as beer-inspired cocktails, cider and wine.

“We have food and drink options for everyone,” co-owner Darla Ariss said. “We are very excited to offer Kelowna a unique dining experience in a casual, family friendly brewery atmosphere.”

The kitchen operates from noon to 8 p.m. during the week and from noon until late on weekends and holidays.