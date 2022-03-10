Police arrest 2 at Kelowna motel in connection to Westside robbery

Photo: Contributed A tactical RCMP officer executing a search warrant at the Okanagan Seasons Resort on Wednesday.

West Kelowna RCMP arrested a man and a woman Wednesday afternoon for an armed robbery that occurred last week.

Officers were called on March 3 at 11 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 1100 block area of Stevens Road in West Kelowna.

Police say a male suspect allegedly entered the store at closing and brandished a firearm, threatening two employees. The suspect then robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise before fleeing.

As part of the investigation, RCMP officers executed a search warrant at the Okanagan Seasons Resort in the 1500 block of Highway 33 on Wednesday and made arrests.

A man and woman were arrested without incident and the investigation has been submitted to federal prosecutors — meaning drug charges are also pending.

Anyone who may have information regarding this robbery is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP-GIS at [email protected] To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.