Kelowna Curling Club holds free open house to wrap up the season

Cindy White

It won’t just be pickleball this year.

The Kelowna Curling Club is getting set for the resumption of summer events that were cancelled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know, we’re looking forward to this summer. Finally, things are getting back to normal,” said general manager Jock Tyre.

Pickleball will be back, but he says some trade shows are also returning.

“With Craft Culture coming back in April. May we’ve got the gem show. July we’re going to have curling again (a Summer Spiel is scheduled July 7-10), as well as the tattoo and then finishing out the summer with the hopscotch festival. As well as all the other things which we added because of COVID like comedy and music.”

The club is hosting one more free youth and family public open house this Saturday, Mar. 12, 12:00-3:00 p.m., after a big turnout during Curling Day in Canada last month.

It’s free and you also get a free coffee or hot chocolate, but Tyre encourages anyone interested to register in advance through Eventbrite.

“We’ve had a lot of people coming down and trying curling for the first time, and a lot of people during COVID came down and tried curling because we can socially distance them.

“I think some people are learning the game and enjoying it,” he adds.

It’s been a tough go for the past two years, but Tyre is optimistic for the future.

“We hung in there and did everything we could. Yep, we’re deeper in debt, but you know what? We’ve got a good repayment plan, the club is doing well, our membership came back pretty solid. We’re not quite where we were pre-COVID but we’re closer than I thought we would be.

“So we have survived it thanks to the support of the community and the membership, it's been a really good experience. We’ve learned to be a little bit leaner and work a little bit harder.”

The ice will come out after the Brewmasters Bonspiel on Mar. 26, in preparation for pickleball, trade shows and other summer events.