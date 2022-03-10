RDCO gets $250K grant for FireSmart wildfire risk reduction

Photo: RDCO

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has received a $250,000 grant that will assist with FireSmart community projects.

The grant money is provided by the Government of British Columbia, administered by the Union of BC Municipalities Community Resiliency Investment Fund.

The RDCO will contribute an additional $30,000 towards the FireSmart programming to reduce the risk in the Central Okanagan communities.

With the money, the RDCO will hire a FireSmart coordinator for one year for projects associated with wildfire risk reduction in electoral areas East and West.

The coordinator will develop a community wildfire resiliency plan, assist with residential fire reduction assessments and provide FireSmart awareness, outreach and a grant program for residents in the electoral areas.

A portion of the funds will also be used to develop fuel management prescriptions for three regional parks including Mill Creek, Kalamoir and a portion of Scenic Canyon and to complete an 8.7-hectare fuel reduction project in Kalamoir Regional Park.

“We are extremely grateful to the UBCM for this significant funding that acknowledges the important FireSmart work planned to assist residents in our electoral areas. The FireSmart program and practices are proven to reduce the severity of wildfire and this grant will help many property owners with their emergency preparedness,” said RDCO Engineering Services Director David Komaike.

“Over the years, the Regional District has completed fire fuel reduction projects on hundreds of hectares in many of our regional parks, especially closest to interface neighbourhoods. These new funds will help us continue to expand that work.”