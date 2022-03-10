Asteroid named after Kelowna woman

Cindy White

Formerly known by the number 10096, an asteroid now bears the name of a Kelowna woman.

The chunk of space rock was given the name Colleenohare by the International Astronomical Union, in its latest publication.

O’Hare was nominated for the honour by fellow members of the Okanagan Centre branch of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

Colleen was recognized for her leadership and outreach efforts through the local club, which she joined in 2004.

“I started doing what we called sidewalk astronomy with the club,” explained O’Hare. “So we would take our telescopes to parking lots and have people look at the moon and the bright planets that were out that night. And I realized as soon as I learned a fact I wanted everybody to know about it.

“I wanted people to realize what is out there and how accessible it is through telescopes.”

She is a past president of RASC Okanagan Centre, does presentations at local schools and led the development of the Sky Theatre at the Okanagan Observatory.



“In 2008, we started the Okanagan Observatory, up on Big White Road. And it is a beautifully dark sky. So we see the Milky Way in all its glory and you can see naked-eye things that you wouldn’t even imagine that you could see in town.”

The pandemic put a stop to most large events for the club back in 2020, but O’Hare hopes they will be able to resume free public viewings on clear Friday nights, starting in May.

The asteroid with her name on it was first discovered in 1991 by H.E. Holt.

Another noteworthy asteroid on the February list from the International Astronomical Union is the Humbroncos. It is named in tribute to the 16 people killed in the crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus in Saskatchewan on April 6, 2018.