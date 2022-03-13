UBCO helps create potential game-changing battery

Photo: Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions

UBC Okanagan researchers have teamed up with a B.C. company to create a smaller, more powerful battery that could be in commercial production within a year.

The new technique used could end up in everything from electric vehicles to computers, phones and all battery-powered devices.

The lithium-ion tellurium battery coats the electrode with tellurium which protects the electrolyte from degrading and stunts the growth of deposits, which means the battery lasts longer.

“It’s possible that tellurium could have the largest single impact on future battery technology over any other critical mineral,” stated Tyrone Docherty, CEO of First Tellurium.

"The research investment strengthens Canada’s position in emerging solid-state battery innovation and accelerates electric vehicle deployment and renewable energy opportunities," says Dr. Jian Liu, an assistant professor in the School of Engineering.

Lithium-ion batteries have been the most popular since their introduction in 1990, but they have drawbacks, including power limitations and potential fire hazards.

The new scientific breakthrough shows adding tellurium to many battery types enhances their performance and battery life.

"Whether the battery of the future is lithium, sulphur, sodium or potassium-based, there is clear scientific evidence that they should all contain tellurium," says Docherty.

Dr. Liu says this advancement is about more than making a better battery, it’s also about helping the planet.

"Transportation accounts for 25 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in Canada. The adoption of EVs along with improved batteries could have a profound impact on reducing those emissions."

The study was conducted by UBCO in cooperation with Fenix Advanced Materials whose founder Don Freschi is on First Tellurium’s Advisory Board. The hope is that the first lithium-ion tellurium battery could be in commercial production within a year.