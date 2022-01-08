Interior Health says rapid tests are temporarily unavailable

Photo: Contributed

Rapid antigen tests are temporarily unavailable at the IH Community Collection Centres in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Interior Health says COVID-19 testing is still available by appointment.

You can make an appointment online through the COVID-19 Test Booking Form 24 hours a day, or call 1-877-740-7747 for assistance between 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., PST, seven days a week.

Anyone with chest pain or difficulty breathing should not delay in seeking treatment and is advised to call their family doctor or attend their local emergency department for care.

A COVID-19 test is not necessary when:

You have no symptoms, even if you are a close contact with someone who has tested positive.

You are experiencing symptoms and can manage your illness at home. Self-isolate for five days and until you feel well enough to resume your regular activities. Notify your close contacts so they can self-monitor for symptoms.

Use the B.C. COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool to determine if you need to be tested.

PCR tests are by appointment at community collection centres and are prioritized for people at higher risk including:

People age 66 and older, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status

Children age four and younger

Health-care workers

People living in congregate settings where isolation from others (non-family members may be difficult, such as shelters or group homes

For more COVID-19 testing information or to book your appointment, visit:www.interiorhealth.ca/health-and-wellness/disease-outbreaks/covid-19/testing-information