Environment Canada says snow won't stick around

Photo: Denise Egan

According to Environment Canada the flurries in the forecast this afternoon won't accumulate to very much.

Flurries are expected across the Okanagan starting around 4 p.m.

Environment Canada says residents can expect less than two centimetres to hit the ground.

Over the last 48 hours 20 centimetres fell across the valley bottom and close to 50 centimetres on higher elevation roads.

Over the next few days, the Okanagan will see mild temperatures.

Kelowna will see a high of -1 C on Saturday with a mix of sun and cloud.

Sunday will feel very mild with a high of 3 C and sunshine.

The rest of the week will hover around zero.