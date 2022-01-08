Kelowna resident submits video of coyotes exploring his backyard

Contributed

A Kelowna resident submitted a video of coyotes exploring his backyard in Kettle Valley.

In the video, two coyotes are seen smelling around the area.

Doug Dalsin tells Castanet the two were out 'hunting'.

The video was captured Friday morning just after 5:30 a.m.

Back in October, The City of Kelowna amended bylaws which could result in fines for residents who attract, or feed "dangerous wildlife."

The fine of $150 results from changes to the Solid Waste Management bylaws.

Dangerous wildlife includes bears, cougars, coyotes and wolves, or a species of wildlife that is prescribed as dangerous per the Provincial Wildlife Act as amended from time to time.

Homeowners must not feed animals in a manner that could attract dangerous wildlife, and must secure attractants such as garbage, fruit and nuts from trees, bird feed and compost.