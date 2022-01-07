A plane bound for Toronto has suffered some damage after an incident involving a de-icing vehicle

Photo: Contributed

Passengers hoping to bed down in Toronto tonight will have to forgo those plans.

Swoop flight 419, originally scheduled to depart for Toronto at 4:50 p.m. Friday, remains on the ground at Kelowna International Airport following an incident with a de-icing truck.

According to senior manager of airport operations Phillip Elchitz, the flight was rescheduled to takeoff at 7:50 but, before that could happen, a de-icing vehicle rolled into the plane.

That incident occurred about 7p.m.

Elchitz says the information he has indicates the incident was caused by operator error and had nothing to do with icy conditions on the ground.

"It rolled into the engine at a very low speed because of operator error," Elchitz told Castanet News.

"It caused enough damage for the pilot to call maintenance to have a look at it.

"All the passengers have been offloaded and are in the departures lounge (as of 8:15 p.m. Friday).

Elchitz says the flight has now been cancelled.