RDCO is offering a $20 discount on new or renewed dog licences until Feb. 29

If you want to save a few bucks on Fido's 2022 licence, here's your chance.

Until the end of February, the Regional District of Central Okanagan is offering new or renewed dog licences at a $20 discount.

Fees for dogs spayed or neutered will cost $20 while the fee for dogs not spayed or neutered are $60.

Beginning March 1, fees will revert to their normal $40 and $80 rates.

All dogs within the Central Okanagan are required to have a valid licence.

Owners of unlicensed dogs face a $300 fine.

In 2021, more than 23,000 dogs were licensed within the Central Okanagan.

Licensed dog owners are also able to receive special discounts and services at participating businesses by showing their digital "My Dog Matters" rewards card.

Licences are available at the RDCO office on KLO Road in Kelowna, at the regional dog pound at 890 Weddell Place and municipal offices in Kelowna, Lake Country, West Kelowna and Peachland.