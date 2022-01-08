186840
185436
Kelowna  

RDCO is offering a $20 discount on new or renewed dog licences until Feb. 29

Save $20 on dog licences

- | Story: 356415

If you want to save a few bucks on Fido's 2022 licence, here's your chance.

Until the end of February, the Regional District of Central Okanagan is offering new or renewed dog licences at a $20 discount.

Fees for dogs spayed or neutered will cost $20 while the fee for dogs not spayed or neutered are $60.

Beginning March 1, fees will revert to their normal $40 and $80 rates.

All dogs within the Central Okanagan are required to have a valid licence.

Owners of unlicensed dogs face a $300 fine.

In 2021, more than 23,000 dogs were licensed within the Central Okanagan.

Licensed dog owners are also able to receive special discounts and services at participating businesses by showing their digital "My Dog Matters" rewards card.

Licences are available at the RDCO office on KLO Road in Kelowna, at the regional dog pound at 890 Weddell Place and municipal offices in Kelowna, Lake Country, West Kelowna and Peachland.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
179738


185189


Real Estate
4606005
6402 4026 Pritchard Drive
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$729,000
more details
183071


185422


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Nora
Nora Kelowna SPCA >


185057


185422


Crazy for Harry Potter

Must Watch
Woman watches Harry Potter for the first time…
Funny animals
Galleries
Funny animals that will brighten your day.
Cute angry Yorkie kicks door
Must Watch
Franz is a very cute Yorkshire dog, but when he doesn’t...
Ashley Graham gives birth to twin boys
Showbiz
Ashley Graham has given birth to twin sons. The 34-year-old model...
This silly cat is a true Kung Fu master
Must Watch
Kisun shows off his Kung Fu skills in this epic showdown.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
183906
181124