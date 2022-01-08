City hall prioritizes 135 initiatives it plans to tackle this year as part of Kelowna council's priorities

Photo: Nicholas Johansen/file Adoption of community safety plan one of 135 initiatives on Kelowna's 2022 to-do list.

Kelowna city hall hopes to make headway this year on well over 100 initiatives identified as both council and corporate priorities.

Action Plan 2022 outlines 135 projects and initiatives, nearly half of which were carried over from 2021.

A staff report indicates about 63 of the 103 projects identified in 2021 have been included in the 2022 list.

"While the pandemic caused disruptions, the work included in Action Plan 2022 begins to move us forward, maintaining our essential services, and supporting our economic recovery," a staff report indicates.

"While the plan ensures a balance of effort to each of the six council priorities, in 2022, projects that support council's priorities of community safety and social issues continue to be a focus, along with vibrant neighbourhoods, transportation and an emphasis on environmental protection."

Among the 135 projects envisioned for 2022 are development of the much anticipated community safety plan,work on several active transportation corridors,the Central Green overpass, design of the CNC expansion and Phase 1 of construction of both DeHart and Mill Creek Linear parks.

"The action plan is not mean to encompass everything we do as an organization," said city manager Doug Gilchrist.

"The base-business work that staff conduct each and every day in the various city departments ensures we deliver essential services and provide the amenities and programs that make Kelowna a great place to live,work and invest."