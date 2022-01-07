Split Decisions Craft Beer & Burger Bar opens on Leon Avenue

Photo: Rob Gibson

A new Kelowna restaurant is defying the odds by opening in the winter, during a pandemic at a location on Leon Avenue.

Split Decisions Craft Beer and Burger Bar at 467 Leon Ave., the former Renegade Kitchen, officially opened on Friday. New owner Chris Broom originally hails from Melbourne Australia and he's been in the hospitality industry for years.

"We're trying to bring back the old retro diner, we've done about $40,000 in renovations and upgrades, including a new beer system."

Broom says he and his partner weren't discouraged by the location, pandemic or recent supply issues.

"We're gonna embrace the challenge and see where it takes us."

Broom says they wanted to open in the winter in part to get established in time for the busy summer tourist season and to support some of the local suppliers who are also struggling through a challenging time for the hospitality industry.

"Bonnie Henry knows what she's doing, we'll just do everything that she tells us to and if we have to shut down, we have a fantastic takeout service."

Indoor dining in the 50-seat restaurant starts Saturday, and for a limited time you can get the signature Split D's burger with fries and a drink for just $9. Patrons will have to wait a while to sample the local beer until the liquor license is approved.



The menu offers a variety of smash burgers, which are typically added to a hot skillet and literally smashed with a spatula. The heat plus the pressure creates a crispy and well-browned burger that cooks very fast.

Split Decisions' chef Shain Empey has plenty of experience in the local market, having previously worked at BNA and Skinny Duke's.

Broom says they are working closely with Kelowna's Centennial Foodservice as well as Two Rivers Meats and local bakery, It's a Bakery.

Broom believes there is plenty of room in Kelowna for another casual dining experience and he's optimistic about Leon Ave. as well.

"It's an up-and-coming area with all the new towers coming up on Ellis St. so we wanted to try and create something that fits in Kelowna and make it a cool space."